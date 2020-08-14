Galwan clash, coronavirus and Ram temple: President Kovind addresses India on 74th Independence day

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:20 IST

From paying tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan clash with China to counting four lessons coronavirus pandemic has taught the humans, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday covered a range of pertinent topics in his address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day.

While India believes in peace, President Kovind said, it is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression as he said “some in our neighbourhood” tried to carry out “misadventure of expansion”.

Here are the top 10 quotes from President Kovind’s address to the nation:

• The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes: President Kovind

• The celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. The reason is obvious. The whole world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll. It has altered the world we lived in before the pandemic: President Kovind

• The poor and daily wage-earners are the worst hit by the pandemic. In order to support them through this phase of crisis, virus containment-efforts have been supplemented by welfare interventions.The needy are being given free food grains, so that no family goes hungry. The largest free food distribution programme in the world has been extended till the end of November 2020 to provide succour to about 80 crore people every month: President Kovind

• India’s self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world. It implies that India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity: President Kovind

• While the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride. The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian feels grateful to their family members: President Kovind

• I believe that in the fight against Covid-19, life and livelihood, both are essential. We have looked at the current crisis as an opportunity to initiate reforms to revitalise the economy for the benefit of all, specially farmers and small entrepreneurs: President Kovind

• We have learnt some tough lessons in the year 2020. The invisible virus has demolished the illusion that human being is the master of nature. I believe, it is still not too late for humanity to correct its course and live in harmony with nature: President Kovind

• The pandemic, like climate change, has awakened the global community to our shared destiny. In my view, ‘human-centric collaboration’ is more important than ‘economy-centric inclusion’, in the present context. The greater this change, the better it will be for the humanity: President Kovind

• The 21st century should be remembered as the century when humanity put aside differences and collaborated to save the planet. Coronavirus does not recognize any artificial divisions created by human society. This reinforces the belief that we need to rise above all man-made differences, prejudices, and barriers: President Kovind

• Only ten days ago, construction of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi began, in Ayodhya. It was indeed a moment of pride for all. People of the country maintained restraint and patience for a long time and reposed unflinching trust in the judicial system: President Kovind