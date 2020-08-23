Gandhi’s glasses sell for £260,000 in auction

india

A pair of gold-plated circular glasses worn by Mahatma Gandhi during his time in South Africa was on Friday sold for £260,000, surprising the owner who did not realise its value and left it in an envelope for the local auctioneer in Bristol three weeks ago.

The rare item was bought by an unnamed collector from the United States, auctioneer Andy Stowe said, adding that the initial reserve price was set for £15,000 but it attracted much interest from various countries, including India.

Stowe said on Saturday: “It’s a phenomenal result! These glasses have been lying in a drawer for the best part of 50 years. The vendor literally told me to throw them away if they were ‘no good’. Now he gets a life-changing sum of money”.

“It’s the ‘good news’ story that we all want – as an elderly gentleman, our vendor has probably had a rough time in recent months and to be able to change his life is just incredible. The price is outstanding, but it’s not about the money.”

“We had interest from all over the world – bids came from India, Qatar, American, Russia, Canada. It’s completely spellbinding, and a wonderful thing to be a part of. It’s been a complete honour to handle these spectacles and find them a new home.”

The glasses were in the vendor’s family for nearly a century, given to his uncle by Gandhi between 1920 and 1930. The uncle was working with British Petroleum in South Africa, where Gandhi spent years before returning to India to launch the freedom struggle.

“It can be presumed that these (glasses) were gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi for some good deed. A note from the vendor is included,” the auctioneer said.

The glasses were described by the auctioneer as being “of usual form, with sprung gold plated arms and prescription lenses. Jointed by a gold plated nose bar. The spectacles formed an important and somewhat iconic part of Gandhi’s overall appearance”.