New Delhi, Sunil Kumar, a member of the Jharkhand-based Aman Sahu gang wanted in a series of extortion cases, has been extradited from Azerbaijan on Saturday in an operation coordinated by the CBI with Jharkhand Police and Interpol, officials said. Gangster facing Interpol Red Notice extradited from Azerbaijan

Kumar, identified more commonly with his alias Mayank Singh, is believed to be a key operative of an organised criminal network of Aman Sahu in Jharkhand and several other states.

Wanted by the Jharkhand Police and facing an Interpol Red Notice, he was brought to Mumbai from Baku by a team of the state police on Saturday, they said.

"The International Police Cooperation Unit of CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Baku, successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Sunil Kumar to India on August 23, 2025. A three-member team of Jharkhand Police went to Baku, Azerbaijan on August 19, 2025 to bring back the subject, Sunil Kumar," a CBI spokesperson said.

She said Kumar was earlier geolocated in Azerbaijan through close follow up by CBI through Interpol with NCB-Baku.

"The team of Jharkhand Police along with the subject arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on August 23, 2025 from Azerbaijan," she said.

He allegedly used WhatsApp to issue menacing threats in order to extort money, primarily targeting business owners, coal transporters, and railway contractors.

"The subject Sunil Kumar is a member of Aman Sahu gang using the fake name Mayank Singh. Aman Sahu is a gangster of Jharkhand whose associates are operating as an organized criminal gang," the spokesperson said.

She said Kumar has allegedly been threatening business personnel, coal transporters, and railway contractors for extorting money.

Several cases have been registered against him in various states in India, the statement said.

A Red Notice was published by the CBI through Interpol on October 10 last year Jharkhand Police. Red Notice alerts all the 196 member countries to detain a fugitive.

"An extradition request was sent to Azerbaijan authorities on 07.01.2025 through diplomatic channels. Subsequently a team of Jharkhand Police was formed to bring back the subject from Azerbaijan," she said.

