Lucknow/Muzaffarnagar, A gangster with a trail of crimes in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including murder of a man in police custody, jail break, contract killings and threats to witnesses, was shot dead after an encounter with the UP STF in Muzaffarnagar early Monday, police said. Gangster who escaped police custody, killed witness, shot dead in encounter

Identified as Shahrukh Pathan, a close aide of slain mafia Sanjeev Jiva, the 34-year-old shooter had been out on bail and was absconding in a fresh criminal case filed in Sambhal.

The Meerut unit of the Special Task Force held Pathan, a shooter-for-hire, in an injured condition during an encounter in Muzaffarnagar district. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash said in a statement.

According to the police, the encounter took place at 1.05 am on the stretch leading to village Bijopur on Chappar-Rohana Road in Muzaffarnagar following a tip-off received by the Meerut unit of the STF.

A number of cases of murder and extortion were registered against Pathan in Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Haridwar districts, the STF said.

A pistol, a revolver, a country-made pistol, ammunition and a car without number plate have been recovered from him.

Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Sanjeev Jiva was shot dead during a court hearing in Lucknow two years ago. A listed 'mafia' by the UP police, his gang was allegedly involved in around two dozen cases of murder, loot, extortion.

According to police, Pathan was adopted by his paternal uncle Amir Azam.

Azam, a resident of Fakkarsa Chowk, runs a bicycle repair shop at the same location. Pathan started living with him from childhood and would often sit at the shop. It was during this time that he befriended criminal Sobi of Khalapar, Muzaffarnagar.

In 2015, as part of a show of dominance and extortion activities in Khalapar, Pathan along with Sobi murdered one Asif Zayada in police custody at the Muzaffarnagar railway station.

Zayda was being brought from Naini Jail to the Muzaffarnagar court for a hearing in a murder case.

Following his arrest, Pathan came in contact with gangsters Jiva and Mukhtar Ansari while in jail, and began working for Jiva. While returning from court proceedings in 2016, he escaped from police custody under Civil Lines Police Station, Muzaffarnagar.

During his time absconding, in 2017, Pathan gunned down blanket trader Amit Dixit alias Goldie in Nirmala Chhawni Colony, Haridwar district, on instructions from Jiva. Originally, the target was property dealer Subhash Saini of Kankhal, but due to mistaken identity, Dixit was killed instead.

A murder case was registered against Pathan at Kotwali Nagar Police Station, Haridwar.

Also the same year, while still on the run, Pathan murdered Yasin, the father of Zayada who was a key witness in the case. For this, the Director General of Police , Uttar Pradesh, had announced a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.

He was eventually arrested in Uttarakhand and sent to jail. Along with Jiva, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Amit Dixit murder case. He was currently out on bail.

About six months ago, after being released on bail, he began threatening and attempting to kill witnesses in the murder cases. A case was registered at Baniyather police station in Sambhal in which he was absconding.

While lodged at Haridwar's Roshanabad Jail, Pathan physically assaulted jail warder Nitin Sajwan, who had objected to his use of a mobile phone inside jail, the police said.

The STF said that after Monday's encounter, a fresh FIR has been lodged against Pathan under Arms Act and other laws in which further legal proceedings will be carried out by the Muzaffarnagar police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.