Gas chamber of democracy: Dhankhar after civic poll violence; BJP calls a bandh

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called the state a “gas chamber of democracy” on Sunday evening and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a 12-hour bandh on Monday after sporadic incidents, ranging from ransacking of vehicles and electronic voting machines (EVM) to attack on policemen, marked the elections at 108 civic bodies in 20 districts.

Several television channels alleged that their journalists were assaulted while covering the violence and the alleged incidents of rigging.

The government and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) denied all allegations of large-scale violence and described the incidents as “isolated”.

The BJP wrote to the state election commission, which conducted the polls, demanding that polls in all 108 civic bodies be declared null and void. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that several of his party’s candidates and polling agents suffered injury in attacks carried out by goons backed by TMC. Similar complaints were raised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M).

Around 10 million voters live in these 108 municipal areas where around 8,000 candidates are in the fray for 2270 seats. More than 10,800 booths were set up for Sunday’s polls. Around 76% votes were polled till 5 pm when voting ended.

Asking state election commissioner Saurabh Das to report to him at 10 am on Monday, Dhankhar told the media that the state police machinery and administration are totally partial.

“I am compelled to believe that this is a gas chamber of democracy,” said Dhankhar.

“If I go back to the inputs I received, this was not an election but a war in which the police machinery and administration was on the side of the present dispensation. Assembly polls are taking place in five states. Have you seen anything like this in any of these states? I shall tell Saurabh Das that is not the time to act smartly. I hope he will not repeat his act of indiscretion. People are losing faith in democratic process. I am alarmed,” said Dhankhar.

Dismissing the BJP’s allegations on violence and rigging, director general of police (DGP) Manoj Malviya said: “The elections were peacefully conducted. There was not a single incident that could cause concern. The chief minister told us that all people should cast their votes peacefully. There were some minor incidents and we took prompt action. We detained 51 people and made 790 preventive arrests during the day.”

Announcing that around 76% votes were cast till 5 pm, the DGP said, “There was no death or incident of firing. The turnout was no different from what we saw in polls when forces from outside the state were deployed.”

Malviya declared that the police will take strong action if the BJP uses force to shut down any shop or establishment to make its bandh successful. “The government has said that all private and state institutions will remain open,” the DGP said.

The violence in more than a dozen civic body areas started around Sunday afternoon, hours after polling began peacefully at 108 civic bodies, making it the biggest electoral exercise since the assembly elections held in March-April last year.

Congress supporters blocked NH-12 at Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district in north Bengal and pelted stones at policemen alleging that TMC workers were rigging the polls.

“We had to resort to baton charge and lob tear gas shells at Dalkhola. One policeman suffered a head injury,” said a district police officer.

In the south Bengal region, police had to take similar action at different locations of Murshidabad district. EVMs were ransacked at three booths in Dhuliyan where seven men were arrested and some crude bombs seized. A police constable was injured in Dhuliyan.

There were clashes between supporters of different parties at Jangipur. In Murshidabad’s Berhampore town, Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the local Lok Sabha member, faced obstruction from TMC workers when he was going to cast his vote.

“I cannot understand why the government projects this farce in the name of holding elections,” said Chowdhury.

In South 24 Parganas district, an EVM was ransacked at a booth in the Rajpur-Sonarpur municipal area.

In North 24 Parganas district, there was trouble at Kamarhati where a group of motorcycle-borne men allegedly hurled bombs in an apparent bid to terrorize voters. A mob retaliated by vandalizing at least half a dozen vehicles at civic ward No 39. A police officer was injured in ward No 4 at Kamarhati. “Three men were arrested for the vandalism,” said a district police officer.

TMC’s Kamarhati legislator Madan Mitra targeted the police for failing to maintain law and order. “Never before have we seen the state police playing such a shameful role. Genuine voters were stopped from casting the ballot,” he said.

There were allegations of violence in the Garulia and Bhatpara municipal areas of North 24 Parganas. BJP state vice-president Arjun Singh, a local Lok Sabha member, said he could not cast his vote at Bhatpara because TMC workers stopped his convoy. Barrackpore joint commissioner of police Ajay Thakur had to rush to the spot to disperse the troublemakers.

Minister and TMC spokesperson Chandrima Bhattacharya described the incidents as “isolated ones”.

“Out of around 10,000 polling booths, incidents have been reported from only a handful. This is not the overall picture. Polls were held peacefully. Opposition parties, especially the BJP, are trying to create trouble because they stand no chance of winning. Our workers were told not to fall for any provocation,” Bhattacharya said during the day.

Referring to the attacks on journalists, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: “We condemn such attacks but we also do not support the role a section of journalists played. They were blowing up some incidents out of proportion. Also, we found evidence that some of them were asking people not to vote for the TMC.”

The BJP held an agitation outside the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar while the Congress burnt an effigy of Mamata Banerjee outside the office of the state election commission. The BJP had earlier demanded deployment of Central paramilitary police forces but its petition was rejected by both the Calcutta high court and Supreme Court earlier this week.

Security arrangements for the civic polls are being handled entirely by the state police. Around 2,000 preventive arrests were made across 20 districts till Saturday night.

The civic elections were postponed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Elections at the four major townships of Siliguri, Chandannagar, Asansol and Salt Lake were held on February 12. Polls in Kolkata were held on December 19. TMC emerged victorious in all the polls.