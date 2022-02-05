GATE 2022 begins today after green signal from Supreme Court

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam, 2022 (GATE 2022) will begin from Saturday (February 5), days after the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking its postponement. The national level examination is conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE under the Union ministry of education.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted in two shifts - from 9am to 12 noon, and 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The exam will be held amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in many parts of the country.

The candidates have been asked to reach the exam centres 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination with their admit cards.

Those appearing in examination will have to follow Covid protocols like wearing face masks, sanitising hands etc. The examination centres too will be sanitised.

GATE is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to the master's programme and recruitment by some public sector companies.

Other phases of GATE 2022 will be held on February 6, 12 and 13.

While rejecting the petitions against its postponement, the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that it will create "chaos and uncertainty" in the lives of students who have registered for the exam.

The petitioners had moved court seeking to postpone the exam due to the third wave of Covid-19, but the court said it found no overarching reasons to supplant duties and responsibilities of regulatory authorities.

"Now everything is opening in the country. We can't play with the career of students. It is a matter of academic policy and these matters should be examined by them. It is very dangerous for the court to enter into this arena," the bench observed.

Two petitions are filed in the issue - one by the students/candidates appearing for the GATE 2022 Exam - and other one a PIL on behalf of Umesh Dhande who runs an education institute that mentors students for GATE and other exams.

