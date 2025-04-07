Gatherings barred in Manipur’s Lilong amid tensions following arson attack

The authorities have barred gatherings of over four people and the carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones, or any other lethal or sharp-edged objects across Lilong in Manipur’s Thoubal district amid tensions in the aftermath of an arson attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary on Sunday. Agencies involved in law enforcement and the essential services have been exempted from the restrictions imposed in Lilong. (PTI/Representative)

Officials said a mob set fire to the BJP’s state minority wing chief Asker Ali’s residence over his support for the enactment of the new law last week for sweeping changes in regulating and managing Islamic charitable endowments or Waqf.

In an order issued based on a Thoubal police superintendent’s report, district magistrate A Subhash Singh cited the sensitivity of the matter in and around Lilong and said there was a likelihood of further disturbances that pose a risk to peace and public tranquility. He imposed the restrictions under sub-section (2) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita’s Section 163. Government agencies involved in law enforcement and the essential services have been exempted from the restrictions.

Officials said a mob of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 people carrying batons and stones stormed Ali’s residence around 6:30pm on Sunday in Lilong and vandalised it before setting it ablaze, reportedly over his social media posts supporting the Waqf law.

Ali later posted a video on social media, apologising for supporting the legislation and urging the Union government to repeal it at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people held protests across Muslim-majority areas, including Sora, Mayang Imphal, Kshetri Awang Leikai, and Lilong in Thoubal district, and parts of Imphal East, against the law. The largest gathering was reported in Lilong, where protesters marched from Lilong Bazar to Lilong Haoreibi College.