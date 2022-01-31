Indian GDP shrunk by 6.6% in FY21

India’s economy contracted by 6.6% in 2020-21, and not 7.3%, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday. It was largely because of a favourable base effect, which means the economy was in a much worse pre-pandemic slowdown than earlier believed.

GDP growth in 2019-20 is now pegged at 3.7% instead of 4%. The downward revision in the 2019-20 numbers raises questions on satisfaction over the economy achieving pre-pandemic levels, experts said.

To be sure, GDP in 2020-21 is expected to be slightly higher at ₹135.6 trillion than ₹135.1 trillion in the provisional estimates released in May 2021. The latest revision also means that if the first advance estimates of ₹147.5 trillion for 2021-22 GDP holds, then GDP growth in 2021-22 is likely to be 8.8% rather than the 9.2%, which was projected on January 7.

The latest revision to 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 GDP estimates is in keeping with the NSO’s practice of updating GDP numbers as more granular data becomes available. It is not the first time that revisions to GDP numbers have led to a lowering of growth estimates.

For example, the NSO had made a downward revision of 20 basis points in 2019-20 GDP growth numbers to bring it down to 4% in January 2021. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

“The government keeps talking about the economy coming back at pre-pandemic path. These drastic revisions in past GDP numbers raise question on the very premise of these claims,” said Himanshu, an associate professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University. “One, they tell us that the GDP estimation exercise itself is becoming increasingly unreliable, and two, given the low growth rates before the pandemic, a return to pre-pandemic levels have very little meaning as far well-being levels are concerned.”

“The major reason for slower growth in 2019-20 was that consumption slowdown is sharper (FY19: 7.1% and FY20: 5.2%) than estimated earlier (7.6% and 5.5%). However, consumption slowdown in private consumption in 2020-21 is shallower now at minus 6.0% compared to minus 9.1% earlier,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at India Ratings and Research, a ratings agency.

