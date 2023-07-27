Gehlot says his speech at Modi’s Rajasthan event cancelled, PMO says not true

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) removed his three-minute address listing demands, including scrapping the Agniveer scheme and loan waiver, from the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Sikar for inaugurating and the laying foundation of 12 medical colleges in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot . (ANI/File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMO responded immediately saying Gehlot’s office conveyed that the chief minister will not be able to join the programme. It added the chief minister was duly invited and his speech was also slotted as per protocol. In a tweet, PMO said Gehlot has always been invited and he has also attended Modi’s programmes previously.

“You are most welcome to join today’s programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued.”

In a tweet earlier in Hindi, Gehlot said he will not be able to welcome Modi. “...so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet.” He said the inauguration and foundation of medical colleges was being laid in partnership between the Rajasthan and the Union government. “The project cost of these medical colleges is ₹3,689 crore, of which ₹2,213 crore is the Centre’s share and ₹1,476 crore of the state government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he was making the demands through the tweet while referring to Modi’s seventh visit to Rajasthan in six months.

He cited the demand of the youth, especially of Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region, and said the permanent recruitment in the army should be restored by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme, which sparked protests last year over reduced tenure and fewer post-service benefits.

Gehlot said the state government has waived loans worth ₹15,000 crore of 2.1 million farmers from all the cooperative banks under it. “We have sent a one-time settlement proposal to the central government to waive the loans of nationalised banks...This demand should be fulfilled.”

He asked the central government to take a decision caste census without any delay while referring to the Rajasthan assembly resolution over it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehlot said medical colleges in three districts built entirely with the state’s funding were not getting any financial assistance from the central government. “The central government should also give 60% funding to the medical colleges in these three tribal-dominated districts,” Gehlot said. He demanded the status of a project of national importance for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

Modi will also transfer money under the Kisan Samman Nidhi into the accounts of 90 million farmers before addressing a gathering of farmers in Sikar.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajendra Rathore tweeted thanking Gehlot for at least accepting the central government’s ₹2,213 crore contribution to medical colleges in the state. “It would have been better if you had paid attention to the faculty and other resources in the previously operated medical colleges.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rathore questioned why did not Gehlot keep his poll promise to waive the loan of the farmers in 10 days. “Now the government’s tenure is in the last stage...so you are demanding loan waiver from the central government.”

Rathore said Gehlot was rejecting Agniveers even as the country has accepted them. “...lakhs of youth across the country are taking advantage of the Agneepath scheme to serve the nation. Why this narrowness?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sachin Saini Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism....view detail