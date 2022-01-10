GenNext of Jarkiholi brothers in Belagavi prepare for poll plunge

In the last nearly two years, the powerful ‘Jarkiholi’s’ have turned into a force to be reckoned with as their sphere of influence transcends political ideologies, especially within the two national parties. The entry of Lakhan Jarkiholi, as the fourth member of the clan into the state legislature, however, is just the beginning as the next generation of the sugar barons now prepare to make their entry into active politics in the border district of Belagavi, about 505 kms from Bengaluru.

For the brothers, people aware of the developments said, family comes before the party as it was demonstrated once again with Ramesh and Balachandra backing their brother (Lakhan) in the December 10 MLC polls that led to the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the district.

Despite not being the progeny of any political lineage, the brothers have an absolute grip over the district and surrounding regions, and at least one of them (Satish) was instrumental in helping Siddaramaiah save his position as MLA by engineering a victory in Badami in 2018.

Satish had slashed the BJP’s margins in the Lok Sabha bypolls last year, reinforcing his hold over the district where dynasts rule the roost.

Now, the next generation is set for active politics as Priyanka and Rahul, daughter and son of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi, and Amarnath and Santosh, sons of BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi are ready to take the poll-plunge imminently.

“Both Rahul and Priyanka have trained since the past three years about social behaviour, public speaking, communication skills, problems on the ground, how the administration works, etc. I have given them each ₹1 crore to spend on social works per year by meeting people in villages and those who are in distress. Both have shown their capabilities and now they are ready to solve public grievances” Satish Jarkiholi said speaking to the Hindustan Times.

The entry of subsequent generations into active politics is not new in a state and the country where dynasts keep as much power within their households, leaving little for other workers. Leaders like BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, HD Deve Gowda and several others in the state and country have their next of kin already in active politics and are gearing up for it.

Rahul Jarkiholi already commands a significant fan base, people aware of the developments said. A qualified engineer in Aeronautics, Rahul has young followers in all 18 assembly constituencies in the district. It is being said that Rahul will replace his father Satish Jarkiholi at the Yamakanmardi assembly constituency, while Satish is likely to move to national politics next time around. MBA graduate Priyanka also attends public events and hears public grievances. She is getting popular among women.

Among two sons of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, elder son Amarnath is the chairman of Belgaum District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies Union. The name of Amarnath did the rounds as one of the contenders to get a BJP ticket to contest Belagavi Lok Sabha by-elections held in April 2021.

However, he played a defensive game by saying he would not contest if the party picks Mangala Angadi, widow of former Union minister Suresh Angadi. Another son Santosh is looking at the administration of the sugar factory.

“It’s left to his (Amarnath) decision when to contest the elections and where. Every development will have its own time. We will wait for the proper time to launch him. We are not in hurry,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

People aware of the developments said that the family is also considering the Raichur Lok Sabha seat to launch Amarnath, where the Valmiki community votes play a key role.

“It looks like political power saturating in one family. Although we claim it is unhealthy for democracy, people love them. They are close to the people and address their grievances. People give them power according to the constitution. The attraction of youth towards the Jarkiholi family is the secret of their political success” said professor S M Peerjade from Abul Kalam Azad College, Gokak.

According to Bhimappa Gadad, who was a strong contender against Balachandra Jarkiholi in the Arabhavi constituency during the last assembly elections, the Jarkiholi brothers have become so politically powerful now that they can control any political party. As far as Gokak and Arabhavi constituencies go, political parties are just for namesake, which is dangerous to democracy. Since the Jarkiholi brothers are playing a leading role in major political parties, opponents become weaponless and keep silent. Now, the next generation of the Jarkiholi brothers is entering politics that can snatch the opportunity of some more leaders. Gadag lamented, though, it was a ‘disease’ they were being elected constitutionally.

“Saturation of political power in one family leads to dictatorship in a certain scale of the area. Centralization of power equipped with money and muscle strength has wide scope to keep followers intact. If four to five members of a family enter the legislature house, bureaucracy gets weaker and starts functioning in the interest of a particular family. This leads to control of the family on every authority. Because of all these factors” Ashok Pujari, a political rival of MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi of two decades, said.