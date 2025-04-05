Menu Explore
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
Gentle giants: Wild elephants becoming integral part of tiger safari in Bandhavgarh

PTI |
Apr 05, 2025 03:02 PM IST

Gentle giants: Wild elephants becoming integral part of tiger safari in Bandhavgarh

Umaria , The wild elephants that arrived from neighbouring states nearly six years ago are turning friendly towards humans and gradually becoming a part of the safari experience at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

A senior BTR official said authorities are considering introducing these elephants as a feature for tourists visiting BTR.

“We are planning to showcase the wild elephants during safaris in the near future,” said Prakash Kumar Verma, BTR’s Deputy Director.

These elephants, initially wary of humans, have now started becoming friendly with tourists, offering a unique addition to the reserve's attractions.

The arrival of these elephants dates back to 2018-19, when around 40 elephants migrated from Odisha via Chhattisgarh. Their numbers have since increased, and their behaviour has notably changed over the years.

"Earlier, they would chase safari vehicles, creating concerns among visitors," Verma told PTI.

He said when the elephants first arrived, their presence took both locals and authorities by surprise.

"Villagers initially resorted to bursting crackers to drive them away, which only aggravated the elephants and led to more damage," Verma added.

To address the situation, BTR collaborated with experts from southern states, NGOs, and reserve staff to train locals in alternative deterrent methods.

"The villagers are told to use chilli smoke or herbal products instead of firecrackers," he said, adding that over time, elephants and locals have adapted to each other’s presence," the BTR Deputy Director said.

Despite this progress, BTR witnessed a tragic event last October when 10 elephants were found dead. The deaths, reported between October 29 and 31, raised alarm across wildlife conservation circles.

Post-mortem reports later confirmed the presence of Cyclopiazonic acid in their viscera samples, indicating the elephants had consumed spoiled kodo plants or grains.

Over months, the wild jumbos became a part of the safari. They are roaming the core and buffer areas of BTR.

However, no specific measures have yet been taken to create dedicated water bodies or habitats for the pachyderms, but authorities are keen to integrate them into the safari experience.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

