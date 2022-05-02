Germany to provide extra aid of 10-bn Euros for India's 2030 climate target

Germany will provide an additional development aid worth 10 billion Euros to India to support the latter’s green growth plan till 2030, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Addressing a joint media briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Modi said, “Today we are launching the Indo-German partnership on green and sustainable development. Germany has decided to support the green growth plan of India with an additional development aid of 10 billion Euros till 2030. We've announced setting up a green hydrogen task force.”

India’s 2030 climate action targets include sourcing 50 per cent energy requirement from renewables and installing 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity.

A joint statement was issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Modi and Scholz co-chaired the plenary session of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). The plenary session concluded with the signing by Modi and Scholz of the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) establishing the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership.

In their opening remarks, both leaders highlighted key aspects of bilateral relationship as well as shared perspectives on regional and global issues, the ministry of external affairs said.

The two leaders agreed to create a bilateral ministerial mechanism within the IGC to provide political direction to this partnership.

At the COP-26 in Glasgow, India had committed to net-zero emissions by 2070 and declared to source 50 per cent energy requirements from renewables by 2030. India had also promised to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity and achieve carbon intensity reduction of 45 per cent over 2005 levels by 2030.

"This will support inter alia the achievement of their ambitious goals in the climate action and sustainable development space, further promote German-Indian research and development (R&D), encourage private investment and thus aim at leveraging further funding,” it said.

According to a PTI report, Modi and Scholz said the Indo-German Cooperation on Sustainable Development and Climate Action was guided by their commitment under the Paris Agreement and the SDGs, including making efforts to limiting the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

As part of the partnership, both sides agreed to develop an Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap based on the inputs by the task force supported by the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF). The two nations also agreed to establish an Indo-German Renewable Energy Partnership focusing on innovative solar energy and other renewables, including the associated challenges for electricity grids, storage and market design to facilitate a just energy transition.

Further, the two leaders agreed to examine collaboration on green energy corridors such as the Leh-Haryana transmission line and the project of a carbon neutral Ladakh. Both sides also spoke about strengthening collaboration on risk finance and insurance solutions against climate and disaster risks as well as capacity building via the Global Initiative for Disaster Risk Management. Germany welcomed the Indian announcement to become a member of the InsuResilience Global Partnership.

The statement said both sides agreed to enhance collaboration with the Indian and German private sector in the context of public-private partnerships for innovation and investments in SDGs and climate goals in particular through DeveloPPP and structured funding mechanisms to mobilise the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies)

