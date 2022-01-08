Gerson da Cunha —man who shaped and defended the culture of Mumbai

An ardent lover of Mumbai, adman, actor and activist, Gerson da Cunha died on Friday, aged 92, following a heart attack at the city’s Breach Candy Hospital. He is survived by his wife, film writer and researcher Uma da Cunha.

Gerson da Cunha, one-time head of the renowned Lintas advertising agency and a frequent feature on the Mumbai stage, is credited with shaping the city’s cultural scene and, later in life, working relentlessly for its betterment with NGOs such as AGNI (Action for Good Governance and Networking in India).

“It’s so difficult to believe that Gerson is no more,” said his nephew, adman, theatre director and playwright Rahul da Cunha. “He was a real dude in every way and men like him never die.” His greatest legacy, Rahul added, is the ways in which he shaped and then defended the city and its culture.

Adman Piyush Pandey and ad film director Prahlad Kakkar remembered da Cunha as one of the kindest and most encouraging seniors in the advertising world. “He was a golden-hearted industry man who always motivated juniors, regardless of what agency they worked for,” Pandey said.

Kakkar recounted how da Cunha generously let him use Lintas’s projector so that he could watch his own first film. “I was 21. I had no money to buy a projector to see my own film,” Kakkar said. Gerson agreed to let him watch it at the Lintas office, if the agency staff could attend the screening too. “I was not ready to show it to anybody, but I had no choice so I agreed,” Kakkar recalled, chuckling.

As lyricist Javed Akhtar put it in his tweet: “Suddenly our Mumbai has become a few degrees less sophisticated Less dignified and less classy with the demise of #Gerson Dacunha.”

