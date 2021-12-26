Ghulam Nabi Azad says he is ‘24 Carat Congressman’, working for party unity

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he was a “24 Carat Congressman" and that he was not upset with the party though there could differences of opinion, adding that he only working to unite its workers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Putting to rest rumours of his exit from the grand old party, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who has been holding public rallies across the Union territory over the past two months, however, said reforms were a dynamic process and imperative for every party, society and the country as a whole for the benefit of people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In most of his recent rallies, Azad was seen accompanied by his loyalists, including senior Congress leaders and former ministers who recently resigned from their posts in a revolt against J&K’s state unit president GA Mir.

Azad addressed a public meeting in the border belt of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday. Later, while talking to reporters, he said, "Yes, I am a Congressman. Who told you I am not? 24 'Carat' Congressman. How does it matter if 18 Carats are challenging 24 Carat?" Azad said when asked about speculations over his possible exit from the party like former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Azad, who was among the 23 Congress leaders who had sought an organisational overhaul last year, said he was not displeased with the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Those dividing parties only see divisions. We are the ones who are linking people. We are forging unity (in the party ranks) as we are for unification," he said.

When asked about his call for reforms, he said reforms are needed in every party, every society and country.

"Reforms are an ongoing process and necessary in every party…the legislature is also a sort of reform. Many evils of the past are not there in the society today because of reforms," he said, adding the communalism and casteism prevalent in society today also need to be reformed.

On a question about the prospects of Congress in the next assembly elections likely to be held after the delimitation exercise, Azad said people are the masters in a democratic set-up and defeat and win of any party is in their hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He, however, added people across Jammu and Kashmir are "fed up" with the BJP because of rising inflation and growing unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON