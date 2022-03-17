Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Girl dies after being shot with air gun in Telangana

The girl, injured in the forehead, died while being treated in a State-run hospital early this morning, the police said.
The incident happened in the watchman’s room of a farmhouse in Vavilala village on Tuesday. (Getty Images)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad

A four-year-old girl died after being shot with an air gun which is suspected to have been fired by her relative in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police here said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the watchman’s room of a farmhouse in Vavilala village on Tuesday. The girl, injured in the forehead, died while being treated in a State-run hospital early this morning, the police said.

The deceased was the daughter of the watchman, a senior official said adding the shooting took place in the presence of the girl’s family members and some relatives. Police said preliminary investigation revealed that one of the relatives may have fired the shot. It seems the air gun was given by the owner of the farmhouse to the watchman who kept the weapon in his house, police said.

Police further said hospital authorities informed them about the shooting.

A case under IPC section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered and further investigation on, they added.

