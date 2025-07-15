Dehradun, One shloka from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be recited in all government schools across Uttarakhand during prayer meetings, according to an order issued on Monday. Gita shlokas to be recited daily in Uttarakhand govt schools

The directive, issued by Director of Secondary Education Dr Mukul Kumar Sati to all Chief Education Officers, states that students should also be informed about the meaning and scientific relevance of the shloka recited each day. The move aims to blend modern education with traditional Indian knowledge systems and inculcate human values and character-building traits in the students.

As per the order, teachers are required to select one shloka every week as the "Shloka of the Week", write it along with its meaning on the school notice board, and ensure that students practice it. At the end of the week, the shloka will be discussed in class, and student feedback will be taken.

Teachers have been directed to explain the principles of the Bhagavad Gita to students from time to time and highlight how these teachings contribute to the development of human values, leadership skills, emotional balance, decision-making abilities and scientific thinking.

The order emphasises that the teachings of the Gita are rooted in psychology, logic, behavioural science and moral philosophy, and should be introduced from a secular perspective. It also notes that the initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, which advocates the integration of India's traditional knowledge systems into modern education.

The directive underlines that Gita shlokas should not be taught merely as reading material but must be reflected in students' daily behaviour and attitude. "It should be ensured at every level that the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and their scientific approach are used for character development, self-control, balanced life approach, personality growth, and to make students better citizens," the order states.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier directed that teachings from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana be incorporated into the state curriculum. Accordingly, textbooks aligned with the new framework are expected to be introduced from the next academic session.

Welcoming the move, Uttarakhand Madarsa Education Board president Mufti Shamoon Qasmi said, "Ram and Krishna both are our ancestors, and it is very important for every Indian to know about them."

He added that such initiatives will foster unity and promote state progress. He also said that the madrassa board plans to sign an MoU with the Sanskrit Department to introduce Sanskrit in madrassas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.