‘Give jobs, not empty slogans’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jab over JEE, NEET

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:19 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the government is ignoring “genuine concerns” raised by candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and students who have appeared for other exams.

“Modi Govt is jeopardising India’s future. Arrogance is making them ignore the genuine concerns of the JEE-NEET aspirants as well as the demands of those who took SSC and other exams. Give jobs, not empty slogans,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Give jobs, not empty slogans.#SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 1, 2020

Gandhi’s tweet comes on the day lakhs of students across the country took the JEE Main exam for admission to the country’s top engineering colleges amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The exam, which had been deferred twice in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, started on Tuesday and will be held until September 6. NEET, the entrance exam for medical courses, will be held on September 13.

The tweet by the former Congress president is in continuation with previous such instances where he had urged the government to take into account concerns of students, who have been demanding postponement of JEE and NEET.