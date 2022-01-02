Goa aims to vaccinate all between 15 and 18 years of age in 4 days from Monday, says state minister

With the country’s Covid-19 vaccination drive set to include those between 15 and 18 years of age from Monday (January 3), the Goa state government aims to inoculate all beneficiaries in the age group swiftly.

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that the stahas received the required number of vaccine doses and intends to administer the first dose of the vaccine to all 72,000 beneficiaries in the particular age group within three or four days starting Monday, when the program will be thrown open to them.

“Goa has already received 72,000 doses to vaccinate the children between the age group of 15 to 18 years, which would be administered within 3-4 days from January 3 onwards,” news agency ANI quoted Rane as saying. Further, he also said that medical teams will visit schools if the need arises.

His remarks came after a review meeting of Covid-19 situation in the country with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. All state health ministers took part in the review, during which the Omicron variant and the vaccination drive – particularly the inoculation of those between 15 and 18 and the precautionary doses previously announced for vulnerable populations.

Every adult in the coastal state has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine already, a feat which the state achieved back in September 2021. However, the state is yet to achieve complete coverage of the second dose.

According to data from the Co-WIN dashboard, 2,407,567 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state as of 6.30pm. This included 1,301,807 first doses and 1,105,760 second doses.

Some restrictive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state are expected to be announced on Monday, when chief minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting with the state task force, Rane said.

Among other measures, a genome sequencing machine will be set up in Goa in the next 15 days to speed up testing for the Omicron variant, he added. The samples are now being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

On Saturday, the state reported 310 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths as the total confirmed cases there reached 181,182 and the death toll remained unchanged at 3,522, a bulletin from the state showed.