Goa Congress hit by resignations as Priyanka Gandhi launches party’s poll campaign today

A series of resignations hit the Goa unit of the Congress on Friday after a few leaders had tendered their resignations from the party ahead of the state assembly elections next year. The resignations also came as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the state to launch the party’s poll campaign.

Some leaders from the Porvorim assembly constituency in North Goa district and a senior leader from South Goa had quit the party on the day, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The group of leaders from Porvorim were backed by independent MLA Rohan Khaunte. “The Congress party does not seem to be interested in contesting the upcoming Goa elections seriously. It is a non-starter due to the attitude of some of its leaders,” said Gupesh Naik, a former zilla panchayat member, who led the group.

Moreno Rebelo, from the Curtorim constituency in South Goa, also quit the party after it decided to give the Curtorim seat to sitting MLA Aleixo Reginaldo for the upcoming elections.

“Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, who has never participated in any party activity for the last four-and-a-half years and on the contrary only abused party leaders and yourself, worked against the official candidate of Curtorim in the recently held Zilla Panchayat election, is promoted as working president of the party and is declared as a candidate by senior leaders during a recently held convention,” he wrote to state Congress president Girish Chodankar.

Meanwhile, Congress’ alliance with the Goa Forward Party has caused some rift within the state unit. While election in-charge P Chidambaram has said that the GFP has only extended its support to the Congress and refused to call it an alliance partner, senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao had proposed a meeting between GFP leader Vijai Sardesai and Chodankar.

Amid the confusion within the party, Priyanka Gandhi on Friday addressed various rallies in the state and met with different communities. She interacted with tribal women in Morpirla village in Goa and spoke at ‘Priyadarshini’, a women’s convention at Costa Ground in Aquem, Goa.