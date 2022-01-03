Goa Covid positivity rate crosses 10% amid influx of tourists

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Goa crossed 10 per cent (10.77%) on Sunday as 388 out of 3,604 samples which were sent for testing turned out to be positive, officials said.

The positivity rate rose quickly in a span of eight days, as it stood at 2.33% on December 26.

The addition during the day took the tally in the coastal state to 181,570, while one death increased the toll to 3,523, officials said.

The state registered an increase in cases even as authorities, anticipating a surge in tourists for New Year celebrations, announced that only fully-vaccinated people will be allowed in public places, and limited the crowd at 50% of total venue capacity.

So far, 176,376 people have been discharged, including 54 on Sunday, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,671, they added.