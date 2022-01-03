Home / India News / Goa Covid positivity rate crosses 10% amid influx of tourists
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Goa crossed 10 per cent (10.77%) on Sunday as 388 out of 3,604 samples which were sent for testing turned out to be positive, officials said.
Tourists seen in large numbers at Calangute beach on New Year's eve, in North Goa on December 31. (ANI)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza, Panaji

The positivity rate rose quickly in a span of eight days, as it stood at 2.33% on December 26.

The addition during the day took the tally in the coastal state to 181,570, while one death increased the toll to 3,523, officials said.

The state registered an increase in cases even as authorities, anticipating a surge in tourists for New Year celebrations, announced that only fully-vaccinated people will be allowed in public places, and limited the crowd at 50% of total venue capacity.

So far, 176,376 people have been discharged, including 54 on Sunday, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,671, they added.

