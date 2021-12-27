Goa detects first case of Omicron after boy with travel history to UK tests positive

Goa on Monday reported its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus after an eight-year-old boy with a travel history to the United Kingdom was found infected with the new strain.

Health minister Vishwajit Rane said necessary measures will be taken by the Goa government based on advice from an expert committee.

"8 year old boy who had travelled from the UK on 17.12.2021 has tested positive for #OmicronVirus as confirmed by NIV Pune. We will take steps as per the protocol of the Government of India, necessary stringent measures will be taken by the government of Goa in public interest based on the advice given by the expert committee,” Rane wrote on Twitter.

With New Year around the corner when thousands gather at the coastal state to indulge in festivities, chief minister Pramod Sawant recently urged the tourism department to remain alert and ensure that Covid-19 protocol is followed to keep the spread of the viral disease in check.

Meanwhile, the Centre ordered all states and Union territories to ensure that local or district administrations promptly take appropriate containment measures based on the normative framework and their assessment of the pandemic situation.

The advisories came amid rising fears the Omicron variant may fuel another Covid-19 surge in India due to its highly transmissible nature. Many states have already imposed curbs as precautionary measures to stem the spread.

Among others, Goa has introduced mandatory testing on arrival for all passengers arriving from ‘high-risk’ countries, including the UK.

Those found positive are being isolated while they await the results of the genome sequencing of their samples that are currently being sent to the laboratories of the National Institute of Virology at Pune.

On Sunday, Goa reported 25 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's infection count to 1,80,050, while the death toll remained constant at 3,519, according to the official data.