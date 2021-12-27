Goa detects first case of Omicron variant

Goa reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus after an eight-year-old boy who arrived in the state from the UK on December 17 was found to be positive with the virus in reports that came in only on Monday, state health minister Vishwajit Rane announced.

“[An] 8 year old boy who had travelled from the UK on 17.12.2021 has tested positive for #OmicronVirus as confirmed by NIV Pune. We will take steps as per the protocol of the Government of India, necessary stringent measures will be taken by the government of Goa in public interest based on the advice given by the expert committee,” Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced via Twitter.

Goa has introduced mandatory testing on arrival of all passengers arriving from high-risk countries that includes the UK. Those found positive are then isolated while they await the results of the genome sequencing of their samples that are currently being sent to the laboratories of the National Institute of Virology at Pune. The reports often take more than a week to come back.

The Goa government has announced plans to set up its own genome sequencing lab in order to be able to quickly test for the presence of the faster spreading variant, but the lab will take at least a month to set up.

The task force has also approved the procurement of a genome sequencing machine to be set up in the state so that the state does not have to rely on the NIV Pune Lab for genome sequencing.

“We have approved the establishment of a genome sequencing machine at GMC. By Monday, Tuesday we will source the machine and place and order and within a month we will set it up,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Earlier, the chief minister said that the government will not impose any restrictions the New Year given that the festival is celebrated in a ‘big way’ in Goa, but will issue an advisory asking the general public as well as tourists to maintain precautions while celebrating.