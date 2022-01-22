Goa elections: PWD minister steps down, to contest as independent

Goa minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar on Friday resigned from the state cabinet and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was dropped from the party’s list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Pauskar, who defected from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to the BJP in 2019, announced that he will contest as an independent from Sanvordem constituency after the ruling party decided to field Ganesh Gaonkar, a former BJP MLA, from the seat.

“I have resigned as an MLA and a minister and as a member of the BJP. I have decided to contest as an independent. I had enrolled more than 16,000 members for the BJP from my constituency and more than 60% of them have now resigned along with me. I will work to be re-elected as an independent,” he said.

The BJP on Thursday named 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections but dropped one sitting lawmaker and two ministers from the list. The party also left out the son of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar, and nominated nine of the 15 former Congress and MGP lawmakers who have defected to the ruling party since 2017.

Pauskar, a one-time MLA, was made minister of public works department in 2019 after party leader Sudin Dhavalikar was evicted from the state cabinet.

He was, however, accused by his own party MLAs of large-scale corruption and favouritism in selection of candidates during recruitment for the department in December last year.

While the recruitment process was halted by the state government, a three-member committee of officers was also set up to probe the allegations.

Besides Pauskar, former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar also quit the party and announced he would contest as an independent from Mandrem constituency he represented between 1999 and 2017, after the BJP fielded Dayanand Sopte, who shifted from the Congress in 2018 in the constituency.

“I will give up my responsibilities and roles in the party and contest as an independent. I have a feeling that I will be the people’s candidate this time. The current candidate has been able to achieve very little and is facing anti-incumbency,” Parsekar said.

“Within the next two days, I will announce my candidature,” Parsekar added.

The party is also facing dissent in Canacona where deputy speaker Isidore Fernandes, who defected from the Congress along with nine other MLAs in 2019, was denied a ticket as the BJP decided to field former MLA Ramesh Tawadkar from the seat. Fernandes on Friday evening announced he would contest as an independent.

Likewise, Savitri Kavlekar, wife of deputy chief minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, also quit the party against its decision to deny her a ticket fromSanguem constituency. She sought to know why she was denied a ticket when the same was given to health Minister Vishwajit Rane’s wife, Divya, andPanaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate’s wife and revenue minister, Jennifer, for the polls.

“It is unfortunate that some are leaving the party after being denied the tickets,” party leader Narendra Sawaikar said.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader and Panaji candidate Elvis Gomes said: “It is a symptom of how the BJP has corrupted from within and is no longer the same party that it was once. Ideologues are quitting the party due to the toxic environment. It is an internal matter for the BJP and will have no bearing on the Congress prospects.”

“The BJP has chosen candidates on the basis of winnability and in the bargain, several candidates, many of whom are long time members of the party, have been left out and sidelined by the party. They are being egged on by their supporters to contest as independents much of this advice is misguided,” a former MLA, who did not wished to be named, said.