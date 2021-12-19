Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Goa Liberation Day: President Kovind salutes soldiers who fought colonial rule
Goa Liberation Day: President Kovind salutes soldiers who fought colonial rule

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in commemoration of the Indian armed forces freeing Goa from Portuguese colonial rule.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo / ANI)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid his homages to fallen martyrs and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in order to free Goa from the colonial role. Paying his respects to the heroes, the President of India also joined the nation in saluting the brave personnel of the armed forces who showed “exemplary courage and valour” in the face of adversities.

Posting from his official handle on Twitter, President Kovind shared a few pictures from last year when he attended programmes celebrating 60 years of Goa's independence.

“On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule,” the President tweeted. “We also salute the exemplary courage & valour of our armed forces. I will forever cherish the memories of Goa@60 celebrations I attended last year.”

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in commemoration of the Indian armed forces freeing Goa from Portuguese colonial rule. Although India attained independence from British rule back in 1947, it would still take Goa – which was a Portuguese colony at the time – 14 more years to be liberated from foreign control. Finally, on December 19, 1961, Indian armed personnel managed to wrest control of Goa from the Portuguese, ending around 450 years of colonial rule.

On December 19 each year, various programmes are organised across Goa to mark the Liberation Day celebrations. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the coastal town to celebrate the completion of six decades of its independence.

Prime Minister Modi will be felicitating freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay,' the very mission undertaken by the Indian armed forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule. Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects – including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport, and the Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao, according to a statement by his office.

