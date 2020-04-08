Goa looks to replicate Bhilwara model, hold door-to-door surveys

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:07 IST

PANAJI: Following the Bhilwara model of containment, the Goa government will conduct a three-day statewide survey starting April 13 in a bid to ascertain the number of residents exhibiting symptoms of Influenza-like Illness, which are similar to those of Covid-19. The state will use the survey responses to then decide who all need to be tested for coronavirus.

Bhilwara in Rajasthan was one of the first Covid-19 clusters to emerge last month in the country, and was put under complete lockdown by the state and district authorities to contain the spread of the virus. Apart from widespread surveillance and sealing borders, the state appointed anganwadi and Asha workers, auxiliary nurse and midwives (ANMs) as corona fighters to monitor those under quarantine in the city and rural areas of the district.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the state had procured 2000 new rapid testing kits (RTKs) or antibody tests to screen for potential disease hotspots, or clusters, in the state.

Till now 323 persons have been tested, while 1320 persons are under quarantine in Goa, which has been under lockdown since March 22’s Janata Curfew. The state has seven positive Covid-19 patients.

These moves come after Sawant came under some criticism for his handling of the lockdown in the state. Residents complained that they had run out of essential supplies, including milk and groceries, and the supply chain was hit after trucks from Karnataka stopped entering the state. The government attempted to start home delivery of essentials, but this could not take off due to the shortage of supplies. The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court intervened asking the state to resolve the situation after a resident moved court. Eventually Sawant had to reverse a number of decisions, allowing delivery persons to travel, restaurant kitchens to function, and grocery shops to remain open. The state also came up with a decentralised pass system to address residents’ woes.

“The survey will be done in the whole state by going door to door. ANMs (Auxiliary nurse and midwife), anganwadi workers, teachers, booth level officers will form teams of two and visit each house. We have finalised a form to be filled which will include questions on whether a member has travelled abroad or has returned from abroad or from outside Goa in the recent past. Whether any family member is displaying influenza like symptoms, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing and if it has spread within the family,” Sawant said.

In all, 7000 government workers are expected to fan out across the state to complete the survey within three days, following which the government is expected to crank up its testing capacity.

The team will be headed by a supervisor who will divide the government workers into pairs and assign them localities to cover with a booth level officer.

With the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s apex health body, allowing for rapid testing for antibodies, the Goa government has tied up with a locally-based private company, Molbio Diagnostics, to procure the testing kits that will provide the test result in one hour.

Goa has two testing labs at present, including one in the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim near Panaji. It has also been sending samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune using the Navy’s help. The state has around 2500 RT-PCR kits, or reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction tests that require the nasal or throat swabs of suspected positive persons, and return results between 12 to 24 hours. A private laboratory at Porvorim has also been authorised to conduct the RT-PCR tests for Rs 4500.

The Goa government has also announced an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh and a 20% hike in the basic salary of all staff including sweepers, attendants and doctors as well as those working via an intermediary agency or on contract, associated with Covid-19 facilities.