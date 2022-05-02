Goa planning minister Rane, Congress leader Lobo slug it out over ‘saving Goa’

PANAJI: Goa’s town and country planning department has filed a police complaint against Congress leader Michael Lobo Vishwajit Rane over illegal tree cutting and landfilling, minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday, setting up a fresh row with the opposition leader who insisted that Rane was accusing him of “non-existent illegalities”.

Rane, who has been announcing action for violations over the last few days, turned his attention to Michael Lobo, his colleague in the previous Pramod Sawant cabinet before Lobo crossed over to the Congress weeks ahead of the February 14 voting. But when the Congress failed to capitalise on the anti-incumbency sentiment in the state and ended up with just 11 in Goa’s 40-seat assembly, Lobo was appointed as Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

A police complaint filed by the town planning department accused Michael Lobo of filling mud in a paddy field to bring it to the level of the adjoining road without permission.

“In violation of the section 17A & 17B of the TCP Act, 1974, an FIR has been filed against Shri Michael Lobo and his wife Smt. Delilah Lobo for Landfilling and Tree cutting in Parra. The Congress Party’s vision for destruction of the state of Goa will never be a reality,” Rane said via social media on Monday.

Rane added that the FIR shouldn’t be interpreted as a “political witch hunt” but rather an effort to cleanse the Calangute and Candolim (villages in the constituency represented by Lobo) of “all illegalities”. “Experts will scrutinise all the matters and everything will be revealed over the next 60 days,” Rane said.

Lobo dismissed the allegation, saying they had all the permissions. “The photos that he has put up on social media are not from this plot. “This post is just to defame us. They don’t want us to be leader of opposition, or they don’t want opposition in the state of Goa. Maybe he wants to prove something to his leaders in and outside of Goa. Legitimate businessmen are being termed land mafia. I don’t have any personal rivalry against him. He is putting fake posts on social media. This is a farm we have no intention of constructing here,” Lobo said.

Lobo also questioned Rane’s decision of rescinding all planning permissions given over the last three years, questioning whether that meant this the BJP’s own previous regime was riddled with corruption. “What signal are you trying to send? That you have to come and meet the minister first and take his permission first? Is this what he is trying to say?”

Rane hit back with a list of cases filed in various courts to underscore that not everything was above board.

“There are 1 PIL, 10 civil appeals, 3 PILs & 60 civil appeals in court, of which 30 Mis. Appeals have been dismissed… Why would so many people petition the court if everything was fine? Isn’t it responsible governance to take cognizance and pause on sub judice matters? Why is the term “land mafia” offensive to the LoP?” Rane said.

“A similar case is Survey 92 of Marra, purchased by an influential person, is approximately 90,000m2 in size. The area is under natural cover and illegally converted as ODP (Outline Development Plan) for settlement. We will submit this to the committee for review. Such transgressions will not be tolerated,” he added.

Rane added that they were just trying to ensure that such illegalities do not occur again.

State Congress president Amit Patkar too accused Rane of making ‘random allegations’ against the Congress.

“Random allegations against Congress will not help you @visrane in your intra-party politics. Nor does it befit an elected representative. I will NOT stand by and listen to your baseless “Vish” (poison). I do understand” that staying relevant within your new party “is not easy”. Don’t threaten this party or me with your intimidation tactics,” Patkar said on Twitter after Rane accused him of defamation.