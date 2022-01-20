Goa polls: Utpal Parrikar weighs options as storm brews over BJP’s ticket denial

PANAJI: The BJP’s decision to deny a ticket to former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar to contest from the Panaji seat in the upcoming assembly elections has sparked off intense political speculation over his next move.

Utpal, whose father represented the capital of Goa as a BJP MP continuously since 1994 until 2014 when the quit to take charge as union defence minister and then again from 2017 until his passing in 2019, is said to have rejected the offer of the party’s central leadership to contest from the Bicholim seat, 25 kms away from the capital.

In choosing Babush Monserrate over Parrikar, the party leadership has chosen to reward the Monserrates with whose help ten Congress MLAs joined the BJP back in 2019. Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate is facing several cases against him including that of rape, rioting, etc.

The ruling BJP defended the decision saying that the ticket was given to the “sitting MLA”.

“A sitting MLA has been given a ticket in Panaji. Parrikar’s family is our family. They are close to us. I had given Utpal Parrikar two options, from where he could contest. He had refused one option. We are still discussing the second option with him. We all feel he should accept it. BJP has respected the Parrikar family,” Devendra Fadnavis who is the BJP in-charge of Goa, said.

Utpal was offered the BJP’s ticket for the Bicholim seat where the party is struggling to find a candidate after assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar, who represents the seat, withdrew from the race citing his weak health.

Utpal who is contemplating contesting as an independent indicated that he won’t sit idle if the BJP gives the ticket to a person “who has criminal antecedents.”

“The kind of politics that is happening in Goa, I cannot tolerate it. It is not acceptable to me. Are they suggesting that only winnability is the criteria (and that) integrity doesn’t matter? Character doesn’t matter? and you are going to give the ticket to a person who has criminal antecedents and we have to sit home quietly?” Utpal said a week ago, while responding to comments by Fadnavis, who said: “Just because you are Manohar Parrikar’s or anybody’s son doesn’t mean you will get a BJP ticket.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmu Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal publicly offered an AAP ticket to Utpal.

“Goans feel v(ery) sad that BJP has adopted [a] use and throw policy even with [the] Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar ji. Utpal ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket,” Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant however shot back calling Kejriwal an opportunist and recalled Kejriwal’s past tirade against Parrikar accusing him of failing to tackle corruption in Goa despite promising to do so.

“Hypocrisy! Person whose entire party & politics is based on shallow opportunism should brush up his memory & remind himself of his own filthy comments used against one of the greatest leaders Shri Manohar “Bhai” Parrikar,” Sawant tweeted in response.

Earlier Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that opposition parties in Goa should rally behind Utpal Parrikar should he decide to contest as an independent.

Meanwhile in Mandrem, former Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is also weighing his options after he was denied a ticket in favour of Dayanand Sopte who joined the party from the Congress.

The BJP in its list of 34 candidates announced so far has left out PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar (who defected from MGP), Isidoro Fernandes and Filipe Neri Rodrigues (who joined from the Congress) while Alina Saldanha, Carlos Almeida, Wilfred de Sa and Pravin Zantye quit the party in anticipation of denial of tickets to them..