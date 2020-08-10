e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa registers 506 new Covid-19 patients in a day, the highest so far

Goa registers 506 new Covid-19 patients in a day, the highest so far

The government has announced it will set a new dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the state and has promised better treatment protocols as the numbers have taken a turn for the worse.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 09:22 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is seen in this file photo in Panaji. The government will set up a new Covid-19 hospital at Sub-District Hospital, Ponda to cater to rising cases in the state. (ANI Photo)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is seen in this file photo in Panaji. The government will set up a new Covid-19 hospital at Sub-District Hospital, Ponda to cater to rising cases in the state. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Goa registered 506 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, the highest in a 24-hour period so far with the surge nearly double the daily average cases registered in the state.

Before this, the highest detections in a single day was 348 recorded on August 5.

The state administration has now announced the setting up of a new dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the state and has promised better treatment protocols as the numbers have taken a turn for the worse.

“We will be setting up a new Covid-19 hospital at Sub-District Hospital, Ponda to cater to rising cases in the state,” Vishwajit Rane, Goa’s health minister, said.

Prior to this the state had only one dedicated hospital for Covid-19 with a capacity of 220 beds. The hospital soon filled up prompting the state government to set up care centres for asymptomatic patients. After they too filled up, the government allowed asymptomatic patients to home quarantine.

The new Covid-19 hospital, which will function out of the sub-district hospital in Ponda town in south Goa, has the capacity to cater to nearly 440 patients.

Goa has witnessed 8,712 Covid-19 cases of which 5,995 have recovered and 75 have succumbed while 2,642 are undergoing treatment either at care centres or at the state’s dedicated hospital.

“Our government is committed to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people in this challenging period. I urge everyone to come together and support the authorities to fight against this pandemic and avoid politicising issues related to healthcare,” chief minster Pramod Sawant said.

The government has rolled out rapid antigen test to help cope with the demand for tests despite their knack for false negatives but with a rider that they will only be used on asymptomatic patients.

htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In