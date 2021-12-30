Goa to test all passengers travelling from abroad amid Omicron alarm

The state government has enhanced surveillance at the Goa airport and mandated that all passengers arriving from abroad will have to get tested upon arrival. The mandatory testing condition was earlier applicable to passengers travelling only from high-risk countries.

Health minister Vishwajit Rane cited the rising cases of Covid-19 while announcing the new protocol at the airport. “Earlier, we tested only 2% of passengers travelling from non-high-risk countries. The government has now taken a decision in the public interest to test all international passengers,” he said

The government earlier limited gatherings at casinos, nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and entertainment parks to 50% of the maximum capacity in view of the rising cases. Only fully vaccinated people or those who have tested negative 24-hours earlier will be allowed entry such places.

An expert committee was expected to meet on January 3 to review the situation before imposing further restrictions in Goa.