Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.22 °C, check weather forecast for February 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on February 1, 2025, is 33.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.22 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.34 °C and 35.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.22 °C and 36.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 2, 2025
|33.13
|Broken clouds
|February 3, 2025
|34.42
|Overcast clouds
|February 4, 2025
|34.33
|Overcast clouds
|February 5, 2025
|38.08
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|34.23
|Scattered clouds
|February 7, 2025
|33.60
|Few clouds
|February 8, 2025
|35.59
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.