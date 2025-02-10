Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.12 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on February 10, 2025, is 34.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.12 °C and 38.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.8 °C and 37.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.12 °C and 38.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|34.96
|Scattered clouds
|February 12, 2025
|36.28
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|38.03
|Broken clouds
|February 14, 2025
|38.86
|Broken clouds
|February 15, 2025
|34.72
|Broken clouds
|February 16, 2025
|35.49
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|35.14
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
