Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.12 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 10, 2025, is 34.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.12 °C and 38.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:35 PM. Goa weather update on February 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.8 °C and 37.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.12 °C and 38.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 11, 2025 34.96 Scattered clouds February 12, 2025 36.28 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 38.03 Broken clouds February 14, 2025 38.86 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 34.72 Broken clouds February 16, 2025 35.49 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 35.14 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.8 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.53 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.14 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.63 °C Few clouds Delhi 24.46 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



