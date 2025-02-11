Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 11, 2025, is 38.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.94 °C and 38.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:35 PM. Goa weather update on February 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.58 °C and 39.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.94 °C and 38.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 12, 2025 38.12 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 38.19 Scattered clouds February 14, 2025 38.91 Scattered clouds February 15, 2025 36.42 Few clouds February 16, 2025 34.54 Scattered clouds February 17, 2025 35.38 Broken clouds February 18, 2025 34.29 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 25.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.77 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



