Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.87 °C, check weather forecast for February 12, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 12, 2025, is 38.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.87 °C and 39.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:36 PM. Goa weather update on February 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.85 °C and 39.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.87 °C and 39.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 13, 2025 38.52 Scattered clouds February 14, 2025 38.38 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 37.98 Scattered clouds February 16, 2025 35.24 Scattered clouds February 17, 2025 34.99 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 35.33 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 35.18 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.01 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.25 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.99 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.13 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.17 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.