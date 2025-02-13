Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on February 13, 2025, is 35.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.1 °C and 38.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.31 °C and 38.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.1 °C and 38.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 14, 2025
|35.61
|Few clouds
|February 15, 2025
|38.52
|Scattered clouds
|February 16, 2025
|36.00
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|36.76
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|35.35
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|35.01
|Scattered clouds
|February 20, 2025
|34.57
|Sky is clear
