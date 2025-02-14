Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.65 °C, check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 14, 2025, is 39.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.65 °C and 39.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:36 PM. Goa weather update on February 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.56 °C and 37.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.65 °C and 39.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 15, 2025 39.48 Few clouds February 16, 2025 36.59 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 36.32 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 36.62 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 33.84 Scattered clouds February 20, 2025 34.45 Few clouds February 21, 2025 36.04 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.42 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.