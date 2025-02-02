Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.4 °C, check weather forecast for February 2, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 2, 2025, is 32.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.4 °C and 35.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:31 PM. Goa weather update on February 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 3, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 35.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.4 °C and 35.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 3, 2025 32.19 Broken clouds February 4, 2025 34.69 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 35.62 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 33.84 Overcast clouds February 7, 2025 34.09 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 34.68 Scattered clouds February 9, 2025 34.89 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.19 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.74 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.5 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.06 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



