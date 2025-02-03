Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.13 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 3, 2025, is 34.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.13 °C and 38.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:32 PM. Goa weather update on February 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.21 °C and 36.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.13 °C and 38.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 4, 2025 34.75 Scattered clouds February 5, 2025 35.28 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 36.34 Broken clouds February 7, 2025 33.93 Few clouds February 8, 2025 35.01 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 34.53 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 34.75 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.19 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 26.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 26.94 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.01 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.84 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



