Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 04, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 4, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on February 4, 2025, is 34.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.1 °C and 38.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.

Goa weather update on February 04, 2025
Goa weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.25 °C and 36.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.1 °C and 38.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 5, 202534.43Broken clouds
February 6, 202535.58Scattered clouds
February 7, 202535.03Sky is clear
February 8, 202536.40Sky is clear
February 9, 202535.17Sky is clear
February 10, 202535.39Sky is clear
February 11, 202535.50Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.12 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.5 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.95 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.64 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad26.69 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.2 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On