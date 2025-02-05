Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.84 °C, check weather forecast for February 5, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 5, 2025, is 33.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.84 °C and 37.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:33 PM. Goa weather update on February 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.84 °C and 37.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 6, 2025 33.21 Scattered clouds February 7, 2025 35.34 Scattered clouds February 8, 2025 35.60 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 36.06 Few clouds February 10, 2025 35.42 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 34.84 Broken clouds February 12, 2025 35.28 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.58 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.65 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 27.86 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.69 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



