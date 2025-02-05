Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.84 °C, check weather forecast for February 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on February 5, 2025, is 33.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.84 °C and 37.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 17.84 °C and 37.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 6, 2025
|33.21
|Scattered clouds
|February 7, 2025
|35.34
|Scattered clouds
|February 8, 2025
|35.60
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|36.06
|Few clouds
|February 10, 2025
|35.42
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|34.84
|Broken clouds
|February 12, 2025
|35.28
|Sky is clear
