Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.32 °C, check weather forecast for February 6, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 6, 2025, is 33.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.32 °C and 38.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:33 PM. Goa weather update on February 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.01 °C and 36.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.32 °C and 38.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 57.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 7, 2025 33.71 Broken clouds February 8, 2025 35.66 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 37.07 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 36.07 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 35.86 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 36.31 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 37.38 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.79 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.11 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.01 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.24 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.32 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.