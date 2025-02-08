Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.11 °C, check weather forecast for February 8, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 8, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on February 8, 2025, is 34.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.11 °C and 39.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Goa weather update on February 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 37.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.11 °C and 39.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 48.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 9, 202534.65Sky is clear
February 10, 202537.22Sky is clear
February 11, 202536.02Sky is clear
February 12, 202535.30Sky is clear
February 13, 202536.69Few clouds
February 14, 202537.72Sky is clear
February 15, 202536.94Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.44 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.34 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.03 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad28.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi21.78 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
