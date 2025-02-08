Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.11 °C, check weather forecast for February 8, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 8, 2025, is 34.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.11 °C and 39.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:34 PM. Goa weather update on February 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 37.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.11 °C and 39.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 48.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 9, 2025 34.65 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 37.22 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 36.02 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 35.30 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 36.69 Few clouds February 14, 2025 37.72 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 36.94 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.44 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.34 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.03 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 28.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 21.78 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.