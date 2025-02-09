Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.25 °C, check weather forecast for February 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on February 9, 2025, is 38.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.25 °C and 38.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 10, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.38 °C and 37.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.25 °C and 38.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 10, 2025
|38.12
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|36.52
|Scattered clouds
|February 12, 2025
|35.04
|Few clouds
|February 13, 2025
|36.55
|Scattered clouds
|February 14, 2025
|38.77
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|35.04
|Broken clouds
|February 16, 2025
|35.36
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 9, 2025
