Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.06 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 1, 2025, is 39.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.06 °C and 40.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.37 °C and 37.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.06 °C and 40.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 2, 2025
|39.02
|Scattered clouds
|March 3, 2025
|37.55
|Overcast clouds
|March 4, 2025
|40.36
|Broken clouds
|March 5, 2025
|40.52
|Overcast clouds
|March 6, 2025
|40.29
|Broken clouds
|March 7, 2025
|38.87
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|38.92
|Broken clouds
