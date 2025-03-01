Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.06 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 1, 2025, is 39.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.06 °C and 40.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:41 PM. Goa weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.37 °C and 37.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.06 °C and 40.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 2, 2025 39.02 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 37.55 Overcast clouds March 4, 2025 40.36 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 40.52 Overcast clouds March 6, 2025 40.29 Broken clouds March 7, 2025 38.87 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 38.92 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.46 °C Light rain



