Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.52 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 10, 2025, is 36.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.52 °C and 40.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.09 °C and 43.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.52 °C and 40.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 11, 2025
|36.63
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|40.89
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|38.45
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|36.98
|Overcast clouds
|March 15, 2025
|36.15
|Scattered clouds
|March 16, 2025
|35.60
|Few clouds
|March 17, 2025
|37.41
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.