Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.52 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 10, 2025, is 36.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.52 °C and 40.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:43 PM. Goa weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.09 °C and 43.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.52 °C and 40.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 11, 2025 36.63 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 40.89 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 38.45 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 36.98 Overcast clouds March 15, 2025 36.15 Scattered clouds March 16, 2025 35.60 Few clouds March 17, 2025 37.41 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.0 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.12 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 29.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.44 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 36.88 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.02 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.