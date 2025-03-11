Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.86 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 11, 2025, is 37.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.86 °C and 43.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.12 °C and 42.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.86 °C and 43.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 12, 2025
|37.03
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|41.36
|Few clouds
|March 14, 2025
|36.30
|Few clouds
|March 15, 2025
|36.66
|Broken clouds
|March 16, 2025
|35.44
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|37.02
|Overcast clouds
|March 18, 2025
|36.91
|Broken clouds
