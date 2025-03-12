Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.46 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 12, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on March 12, 2025, is 37.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.46 °C and 43.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.

Goa weather update on March 12, 2025
Goa weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.65 °C and 38.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.46 °C and 43.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 13, 202537.52Overcast clouds
March 14, 202536.99Scattered clouds
March 15, 202536.67Broken clouds
March 16, 202535.83Broken clouds
March 17, 202535.83Broken clouds
March 18, 202538.11Broken clouds
March 19, 202537.04Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.23 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata31.66 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.4 °C Light rain
Bengaluru28.9 °C Light rain
Hyderabad30.79 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.09 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.85 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

