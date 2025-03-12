Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.46 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 12, 2025, is 37.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.46 °C and 43.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:43 PM. Goa weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.65 °C and 38.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.46 °C and 43.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 13, 2025 37.52 Overcast clouds March 14, 2025 36.99 Scattered clouds March 15, 2025 36.67 Broken clouds March 16, 2025 35.83 Broken clouds March 17, 2025 35.83 Broken clouds March 18, 2025 38.11 Broken clouds March 19, 2025 37.04 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.9 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.85 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



