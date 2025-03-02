Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.21 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 2, 2025, is 40.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.21 °C and 41.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:41 PM. Goa weather update on March 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.96 °C and 39.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.21 °C and 41.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 40.05 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 39.76 Overcast clouds March 5, 2025 39.92 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 41.97 Scattered clouds March 7, 2025 40.61 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 37.69 Scattered clouds March 9, 2025 35.36 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear



