Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.21 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 2, 2025, is 40.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.21 °C and 41.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.96 °C and 39.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.21 °C and 41.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 3, 2025
|40.05
|Broken clouds
|March 4, 2025
|39.76
|Overcast clouds
|March 5, 2025
|39.92
|Broken clouds
|March 6, 2025
|41.97
|Scattered clouds
|March 7, 2025
|40.61
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|37.69
|Scattered clouds
|March 9, 2025
|35.36
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.