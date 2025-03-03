Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.93 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 3, 2025, is 36.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.93 °C and 39.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:41 PM. Goa weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.38 °C and 42.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.93 °C and 39.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 36.19 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 41.30 Overcast clouds March 6, 2025 40.95 Few clouds March 7, 2025 39.84 Few clouds March 8, 2025 36.78 Scattered clouds March 9, 2025 34.62 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 35.85 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



