Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.93 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 03, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on March 3, 2025, is 36.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.93 °C and 39.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.

Goa weather update on March 03, 2025
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.38 °C and 42.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.93 °C and 39.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 4, 202536.19Broken clouds
March 5, 202541.30Overcast clouds
March 6, 202540.95Few clouds
March 7, 202539.84Few clouds
March 8, 202536.78Scattered clouds
March 9, 202534.62Sky is clear
March 10, 202535.85Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.24 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai29.07 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.04 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad33.63 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad29.48 °C Few clouds
Delhi26.34 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

