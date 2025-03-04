Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.92 °C, check weather forecast for March 4, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 4, 2025, is 38.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.92 °C and 42.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:41 PM. Goa weather update on March 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.63 °C and 39.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.92 °C and 42.67 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 5, 2025 38.41 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 38.79 Overcast clouds March 7, 2025 40.52 Scattered clouds March 8, 2025 36.81 Scattered clouds March 9, 2025 34.31 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 34.61 Scattered clouds March 11, 2025 38.17 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.82 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.63 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 31.25 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 32.3 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.06 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.