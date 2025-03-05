Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 5, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 5, 2025, is 41.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 41.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 6% and the wind speed is 6 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:42 PM. Goa weather update on March 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.84 °C and 40.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 4%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.05 °C and 41.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 6, 2025 41.08 Broken clouds March 7, 2025 40.79 Scattered clouds March 8, 2025 38.80 Overcast clouds March 9, 2025 34.51 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 35.81 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 40.33 Scattered clouds March 12, 2025 39.18 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.3 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 30.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.05 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.7 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.